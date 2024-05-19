Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Congress to distribute over 40 lakh pamphlets focused on Mahalakshmi scheme

New Delhi: The Congress is set to step up its outreach to women ahead of the sixth and seventh phases of the Lok Sabha polls with plans in place to distribute more than 40 lakh pamphlets focused on its proposed 'Mahalakshmi' scheme under which Rs 1 lakh will be given every year to a woman from a poor family, sources said.

In a video message, Sonia Gandhi had said last week that women of the country are facing tough times in the wake of a 'severe crisis' and the party's proposed 'Mahalakshmi scheme' for them will help change their lives.

"The Congress' 'Mahalakshmi' scheme guarantees that we will give Rs 1 lakh every year to a woman from a poor family," she had said in her video message.