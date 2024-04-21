Lok Sabha elections 2024 | Constituency-watch: A prestigious triangular fight at Kerala's Attingal

Thiruvananthapuram: Attempts by CPM to wrest its stronghold from the Congress and BJP's bid to take forward the major surge it recorded in 2019 have led to a strong triangular fight at Attingal in Thiruvananthapuram. With three prominent candidates in the fray, the contest has become prestigious too.

Congress senior leader Adoor Prakash's victory at Attingal in 2019 assumed much significance as it had been CPM's seat for 18 years in a row.

Hence, the CPM is considering it as a prestigious battle to pull back the seat and fielded party Thiruvananthapuram district secretary and sitting MLA V Joy against Prakash, who is a seasoned politician with good political and personal connections.