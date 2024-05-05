Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Dimple Yadav embroiled in tough contest as BJP goes all out to wrest SP bastion

Mainpuri, Uttar Pradesh: Among one of the few seats in Uttar Pradesh, which has remained unaffected by the ‘’Modi wave’’ and has been a Samajwadi Party (SP) bastion since 1996, Mainpuri, this time, witnesses a fight between ‘legacy’ and ‘change’.

SP nominee and party president Akhilesh Yadav’s wife Dimple Yadav, who had won this seat in a by-poll in 2022 necessitated by the death of the SP founder and the then MP from Mainpuri Mulayam Singh Yadav, appears to be embroiled in a tough contest against the BJP nominee and UP minister Thakur Jaiveer Singh.

While Dimple is fighting to protect the family legacy, the BJP has been focusing on "change" and asking the electorate to ‘reject’ dynasty politics and support ‘’politics of development’’.

The constituency, which is dominated by the ‘Yadavs’, appears to be sharply divided along caste lines with a majority of the ‘Yadavs’ backing the SP nominee along with the Muslims, who are also in significant numbers.

Mainpuri has an estimated 3.5 lakh Yadav voters while the Muslims number around 80 thousand. Thakurs and Brahmins together form around 2.8 lakh. The constituency also has around 1.3 lakh Dalit voters.

“Mainpuri had always been with Netaji (Mulayam)...Dimple Yadav is his daughter-in-law…we will support her just like we did in 2022,’’ said Ramesh Yadav, a resident of Ghiror, while having tea at a roadside shop near Kutchery Road in the town.