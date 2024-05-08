Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Dum Dum’s poll fate in Bengal hinges on anti-TMC vote swing arithmetic

Claiming that the Ram Mandir consecration in Ayodhya would help improve BJP's performance in the constituency by consolidating at least three per cent of Hindu votes, Dutta argued that the perception of the Left eating into the pie of anti-TMC votes was far removed from ground reality.

"People want a stable government at the Centre and the BJP is their only option. This Lok Sabha election is being fought on a single narrative: Modi. Either you are for him or against him. My campaign experience tells me people here want to teach the corrupt TMC leaders a lesson and that's where we come in," he told PTI.

Chakraborty differed and maintained that voters have started realising that the "TMC and the BJP are opposite sides of the same coin, and both are anti-people".

"Post 2021 assembly elections, the vote share of the Left has increased in civic body and panchayat polls, which is encouraging for us. We are extremely hopeful that the trend would continue," he said.

That hope was treated with ridicule from the veteran TMC MP who built his argument on the erosion of Left cadres in the state.

"Unlike the erstwhile Left regime, the CPI(M) currently has no depth in organisational strength. They are trying hard but will be on the losing side," he said.

In Dum Dum, where a significant portion of people are migrants from East Pakistan, now Bangladesh, the controversy over the implementation of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act could play on the voters’ minds, felt Maitra.

Islam chipped in with his gut feeling that the 'turncoat' label on Dutta could dampen the leader's prospects among voters who do not take political flip-flops kindly.

But it's the incumbent TMC MP who seemed to be at the receiving end of local disgruntlement over the mushrooming of unauthorized real estate constructions and stagnancy in industries in Dum Dum.