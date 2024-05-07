Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeelectionsindia

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: EC directs X to pull down Karnataka BJP's animated video targeting Muslims & Congress

The video targeted Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and Chief Minister Siddaramaiah in line with the BJP's claim that the grand old party aims to distribute wealth among Muslims by snatching the rights of SCs, STs and OBCs.
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 07 May 2024, 12:29 IST
Last Updated : 07 May 2024, 12:29 IST

Follow Us :

Comments

The Election Commission has directed X (previously known as Twitter) to take down animated video shared by Karnataka BJP on Muslim reservation, news agency PTI reported on Tuesday.

On May 4, Karnataka BJP posted an animated video on reservations with anti-Muslim rhetoric to attack the Congress, alluding that Congress would give away SCs, STs and OBCs share of reservation to the Muslims.

A still of the video posted by the Karnataka BJP on social media.

A still of the video posted by the Karnataka BJP on social media.

The video targeted Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and Chief Minister Siddaramaiah in line with the BJP's claim that the grand old party aims to distribute wealth among Muslims by snatching the rights of SCs, STs and OBCs.

More to follow...

ADVERTISEMENT
Published 07 May 2024, 12:29 IST
India NewsKarnataka NewsIndia PoliticsLok Sabha Elections 2024

Follow us on :

Follow Us

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT