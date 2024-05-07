Lok Sabha Elections 2024: EC directs X to pull down Karnataka BJP's animated video targeting Muslims & Congress

The Election Commission has directed X (previously known as Twitter) to take down animated video shared by Karnataka BJP on Muslim reservation, news agency PTI reported on Tuesday.
On May 4, Karnataka BJP posted an animated video on reservations with anti-Muslim rhetoric to attack the Congress, alluding that Congress would give away SCs, STs and OBCs share of reservation to the Muslims.
A still of the video posted by the Karnataka BJP on social media.
The video targeted Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and Chief Minister Siddaramaiah in line with the BJP's claim that the grand old party aims to distribute wealth among Muslims by snatching the rights of SCs, STs and OBCs.
More to follow...
Published 07 May 2024, 12:29 IST