<p>Bengaluru, India’s Silicon Valley, is home to over 14 million residents and 12 million vehicles, with one of the highest vehicle ownership ratios in the country—830 vehicles per 1,000 people. As the city’s road infrastructure remained largely static, this rapid growth translated into gridlocked roads, long travel times, unpredictable commute patterns, and elevated stress levels for both commuters and the police personnel managing traffic.</p>.<p>At the heart of this challenge lay an outdated, fragmented traffic signal infrastructure. Much of it dated back over a decade and operated in manual or fixed-time mode, with no real-time responsiveness or city-wide synchronisation.</p>.<p>To break this cycle, Bengaluru embarked on an ambitious transformation journey—the Bengaluru Adaptive Traffic Control System (BATCS). Developed by CDAC, this marked a decisive shift from reactive, manual controls to a predictive, adaptive, and city-scalable solution.</p>.<p>At the core of BATCS is the CoSiCoSt ATCS software, an indigenously developed adaptive signal algorithm designed specifically for Indian traffic patterns. Using camera-based vehicle detection, the system dynamically adjusts cycle lengths, phase splits, and offsets in real time based on actual demand at each junction.</p>.<p>Today, the system operates with over 95% automation across operational junctions, with less than 5% manual overrides – even during peak hours. It is centrally controlled from a state-of-the-art traffic command centre and has the ability to synchronise corridors to create ‘green waves’ for smoother traffic flow.</p>.<p>Phase 1 of BATCS (2024–2025) covers 169 junctions, prioritising high-density corridors such as K R Road, Hudson Circle, and Marenahalli Road. The results are measurable and transformative: a 15–20% reduction in travel time, a 20% increase in corridor throughput, a 10% drop in estimated emissions, and over 56% of surveyed citizens reporting a smoother travel experience. More importantly, the system reduces human dependency, allowing police personnel to focus on enforcement, road safety and incident response.</p>.<p>This effort is not merely about deploying new technology; it is about institutionalising smarter ways of managing traffic. Each junction is calibrated based on road geometry, surrounding land use, pedestrian behaviour, and enforcement bottlenecks.</p>.<p>Bengaluru has also taken decisive steps towards network-wide signal planning through corridor-based simulation models, with a phased rollout focused on High-Density Corridors (HDCs). This is backed by rigorous analysis of past DPR/RFP failures to ensure robust procurement and transparent budgeting. The reform journey is being steered with accountability—Rs 150 crore has been earmarked for 354 junctions across multiple phases, supported by detailed cost estimates and ROI tracking.</p>.<p>Recognising the unique behavioural patterns and driving expectations of Bengaluru’s commuters, several city-specific innovations have been built into the BATCS deployment. One such innovation is the Traffic Signal Timer integration within the Mappls Navigation App. Through this partnership, Bengaluru Traffic Police now enables drivers using mobile navigation or in-vehicle systems to view remaining red and green signal times in real time. This empowers drivers to make informed decisions—whether to slow down before a red signal or prepare for a smooth start—enhancing compliance, reducing erratic behaviour, and improving intersection safety.

Another customisation is the introduction of a five-second countdown timer at the end of each signal phase during Vehicle Actuated Control (VAC) mode. While most adaptive systems globally avoid showing timers to preserve flexibility, field observations and commuter feedback in Bengaluru revealed that drivers prefer a brief visual cue to prepare for transitions. 

Further, in a first-of-its-kind integration, the ASTraM platform's 'ePath' module has been connected to the ATSC network to provide automated emergency vehicle priority. Using GPS-enabled emergency vehicles and predefined emergency routes, the ePath dynamically triggers priority signals across intersections. Building on this foundation, the next wave of reforms will include:</p>.<p>Transit Signal Priority (TSP) for BMTC buses, enabling public transport vehicles to move seamlessly through congested junctions.</p>.<p>Push-button-based Pelican signals at pedestrian-heavy zones to prioritise safe crossings.</p>.<p>Extension of the ePath module to support fire and emergency services and VVIP movements </p>.<p>Integration with ASTraM, Bengaluru’s AI-based traffic prediction platform, for a holistic traffic management and incident response ecosystem.</p>.<p>The success of Bengaluru’s signal reform is a reflection of what’s possible when domain knowledge, field experience, and indigenous technology come together. It’s a testament to the collaboration between Bengaluru Traffic Police, GBA, KRDCL, CDAC, and our implementation partners, under the larger umbrella of the city’s smart mobility vision.</p>.<p><em>(The writer is Commissioner Bengaluru City Police)</em></p>