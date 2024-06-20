Lok Sabha Elections 2024 | EC receives 8 pleas for EVM verification

New Delhi: The Election Commission has received eight applications from candidates, including those from BJP and Congress, for examining EVMs to see whether there was any tampering or modification in microcontroller chips post declaration of Lok Sabha election results on June 4.

The Supreme Court had allowed unsuccessful candidates securing second and third places in the polls to seek verification of microcontroller chips embedded in 5 per cent EVMs per assembly constituency on a written request upon the payment of a fee to the EC.

The candidates who come second or third will have to pay Rs 47,200 (including GST) per EVM set for the verification of the EVMs, according to the standard operating procedure issued by the EC on June 1.