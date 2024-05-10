Lok Sabha Elections 2024: EC rejects mismanagement charges by Kharge over poll turnout data, calls it 'biased'

The Election Commission of India on Friday rejected the charges of mismanagement and delay in release of turnout data by Congress chief and party veteran Mallikarjun Kharge.

The poll body said its allegations are unwarranted, without facts and are ‘reflective of a biased and deliberate attempt to spread confusion'.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge earlier this week wrote to I.N.D.I.A. leaders wondering whether the Election Commission’s refusal to publish actual voting data, delay in releasing poll turnout data and non-publication of final voters’ list for next phases are an “attempt to doctor” the Lok Sabha election results.

More to follow...