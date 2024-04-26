Lok Sabha Elections 2024: EC rules out 'ballot error' in Bengaluru's Shantinagar booth

Bengaluru: Election officials in Karnataka ruled out any error in the polling process at booth number 17 in Shantinagar under Bangalore Central constituency.
The District Electoral Officer, BBMP said an audio complaint was stated that the ballot button was not activated in the control unit (which is equivalent to issuing a ballot) at the time of casting the vote in Shantinagar.
"Upon receipt of complaint, the Assistant Returning Officer, 163- Shantinagar Assembly, has directed the Sector Magistrate to immediately reach the polling station and report the issue. It was found that the total entries in register 17A and the Control Unit perfectly tallied, indicating that no such case of non-activation of the ballot button has been reported from the said polling station," the DEO clarified on Twitter, adding that the fact has been confirmed by the Assistant Returning Officer.
(Published 26 April 2024, 17:52 IST)