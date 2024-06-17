Lok Sabha Elections 2024 | Ensure complete transparency of EVMs or abolish them: Rahul tells EC

New Delhi: Raising questions on the reliability of EVMs, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday asked the Election Commission to ensure complete transparency of the machines and processes or abolish them.

The demand came a day after the Congress leader had alleged that the electronic voting machine is a "black box" and nobody is allowed to scrutinise them while further alleging that serious concerns are being raised about transparency in our electoral process.

"When democratic institutions are captured, the only safeguard lies in electoral processes that are transparent to the public," Gandhi said in a post on X.

"EVM is currently a black box. EC must either ensure complete transparency of the machines and processes or abolish them," the former Congress president also said.