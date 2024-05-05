Home
Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Ex-Delhi minister Raaj Kumar Anand joins BSP, to contest polls from New Delhi seat

Anand had resigned from the Delhi cabinet and quit the ruling AAP last month, alleging that Dalits did not have adequate representation in the party.
PTI
Last Updated : 05 May 2024, 16:51 IST
Last Updated : 05 May 2024, 16:51 IST

New Delhi: Former Delhi minister Raaj Kumar Anand joined the BSP on Sunday and announced that he will be contesting the Lok Sabha polls from New Delhi constituency.

Anand had resigned from the Delhi cabinet and quit the ruling AAP last month, alleging that Dalits did not have adequate representation in the party.

"I offer tributes to Baba Saheb Ambedkar. I feel that I have come back to my party," Anand said at a press conference after joining the BSP.

He said he will file his nomination from New Delhi parliamentary seat on Monday.

Monday is the last day for filing nominations for the sixth phase of the Lok Sabha elections on May 25.

BJP's Bansuri Swaraj and AAP's Somnath Bharti have already filed their nominations from the constituency.

Anand held various portfolios, including social welfare, in the AAP government.

He had resigned from the cabinet and the AAP, alleging that there was no Dalit among the top leaders of the party.

He had also alleged that Dalit MLAs, ministers and councilors of the AAP were not given any respect.

Published 05 May 2024, 16:51 IST
