Lok Sabha Elections 2024 | Exit polls favour BJP in Karnataka, daunt Congress with single digit

Bengaluru: Exit polls for the Lok Sabha elections on Saturday carried a rude shock for Congress as none gave the ruling party a double-digit figure while showing the BJP-JD(S) alliance in a comfortable spot, prompting Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar to reject the numbers.

All exit polls gave the BJP a minimum of 18 seats. The highest projection for Congress was eight seats.

In 2019, the BJP had won 25 out of 28 seats. This time, Congress was confident of winning 15-20 seats.

But the India Today - Axis My India gave BJP 20-22 seats, JD(S) 2-3 and Congress 3-5. Jan Ki Baat gave 18-22 for BJP, 1-3 for JD(S) and 4-8 for Congress. The TV9 Polstrat & People’s Insight gave 18 for BJP, two JD(S) and eight Congress.