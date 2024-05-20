Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Face off | Kalyan Banerjee vs Dipsita Dhar

Kalyan Banerjee, TMC

Kalyan Banerjee was among the young advocates, who would gather at the residence of West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee, then a Youth Congress leader, at Kalighat in Kolkata and provide free legal services to the poor.

Kalyan, practicing in the Calcutta High Court since 1980, remained loyal to Mamata after she quit the Congress and launched the Trinamool Congress in 1998.

The MP from the Serampore Lok Sabha constituency since 2009 often crossed the bounds of decency while targeting his or the TMC’s political rivals.

His mimicry of Vice President and Rajya Sabha chairperson Jagdeep Dhankhar had triggered controversy.

To win for the fourth time, the 67-year-old is pinning his hopes on the TMC government’s welfare schemes and development works.

He was recently caught on camera asking TMC MLA and actor Kanchan Mullick, who married thrice, to stay away from his campaign, anticipating adverse reactions from rural women.