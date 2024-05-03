Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Fielding Rahul from Raebareli a responsibility not just a legacy, says Congress

New Delhi: Rahul Gandhi is an “experienced player of politics and chess” and there are “a few chess moves still left to play” before the Lok Sabha election winds up, Congress said on Friday as the BJP pounded on the party over choosing his candidature from Raebareli instead of Amethi.

It also defended Priyanka Gandhi Vadra’s decision to stay away from the electoral battle saying she is “single-handedly silencing” Narendra Modi’s lies” and the way she responded to the “canards" that the prime minister was spreading on the abolition of Estate Duty was a “stinging rebuke”.

“That is why it was important that she should not be limited to just one constituency. She is campaigning across the country,” Congress General Secretary (Communications) Jairam Ramesh said, adding “this is a long election. There are a few chess moves still left to play. Let’s wait for a bit."