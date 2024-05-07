Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Gandhi, Nehru could never have imagined a govt would call them 'traitors', says Priyanka Gandhi

Addressing party workers in the Rae Bareli constituency, the Congress general secretary said, 'Mahatma Gandhi, Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru undertook movements so that the people's rights could be strengthened. They could never have imagined that a government would come that would call them traitors and say (to people) "if you give us 400 seats, we will change the Constitution'."

"They could not even have imagined that the government itself would try to weaken our people," she said.