Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Gaurav Gogoi asks EC to release data on EVMs found faulty

He said the ECI should answer how many machines showed the wrong time, date, votes registered during the general elections and how many EVMs had their components replaced - counting unit, ballot unit and how many EVMs were found faulty during the mock poll.

"Having contested the elections, I can confidently say that these machines have shown inaccurate results. I hope the Election Commission puts out the above data because the public have the right to know," he said.

Returning officer of the Mumbai North West Lok Sabha constituency, Vandana Suryavanshi, has dismissed the report in Mid-Day newspaper as "false news" and said that a defamation notice has been issued to the publication.

She asserted the EVM is a standalone system, not programmable and has no wireless communication capabilities.

Questioning the reliability of EVMs, Gandhi and other leaders had on Sunday also quoted a post by Elon Musk, chairman of social media platform X and CEO of Tesla, in which he talked about eliminating the EVMs and claimed the risk of hacking was "too high".