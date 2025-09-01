Menu
Bihar CM has become 'Bhishma Pitamaha of corruption', alleges Tejashwi Yadav

Yadav was speaking at a rally in Patna on the culmination of the Congress' 'Voter Adhikar Yatra'.
Last Updated : 01 September 2025, 09:50 IST
Published 01 September 2025, 09:50 IST
