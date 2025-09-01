<p>Idukki, Kerala: Four people were taken into custody on Monday for allegedly assaulting YouTuber Shajan Skaria at Thodupuzha in this high-range district, police said.</p>.<p>The four were nabbed from Bengaluru with the help of the Cyber Cell, they added.</p>.<p>According to police, the accused had left the state after attacking Shajan on Saturday night.</p>.<p>One of the accused had posted on Facebook the previous day that they would attack Shajan again, but the post was later deleted.</p>.<p>Based on that post, the Cyber Cell tracked the accused's location in Bengaluru and took them into custody, a police officer said.</p>.Online journalist attacked in Kerala's Idukki by unidentified gang.<p>The accused will be brought to Thodupuzha soon, police added.</p>.<p>Meanwhile, Shajan alleged that CPI(M) workers carried out the attack. He said five people were involved in the assault and had been identified by the police.</p>.<p>“The police showed me pictures of five people, and I identified them. The attack was carried out by a group led by Mathew Kollampilly and Shiyas, acting on the direction of the CPI(M). It was an attempt to murder me,” he alleged.</p>.<p>Skaria is the owner of the YouTube channel 'Marunadan Malayali'.</p>.<p>According to the FIR, the accused "blocked Skaria’s vehicle, manhandled him, and attempted to murder him." Further probe is underway.</p>