Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

BJP doing politics in Dharmasthala issue, they won't get any political benefit: CM Siddaramaiah

BJP leaders and legislators are holding a 'Dharmasthala Chalo' rally in this temple town on Monday, condemning the alleged conspiracy and smear campaign against Dharmasthala.
Last Updated : 01 September 2025, 09:49 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 01 September 2025, 09:49 IST
BJPCongressKarnatakaKarnataka PoliticsDharmasthala

Follow us on :

Follow Us