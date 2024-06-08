Lok Sabha Elections 2024 | Horse-trading in Maharashtra? Sena MP claims UBT faction leaders in touch

Maharashtra CM and Shiv Sena Thane MP Naresh Mhaske claimed that two MPs of Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT) are in touch with Shiv Sena. "They have reached out to us," he said, adding that they are not satisfied with the stand of Uddhav Thackeray.
There is the issue of disqualification, hence once the group has a strength of six, they will formally support the Narendra Modi government, Mhaske said.
Meanwhile, Shiv Sena (UBT) deputy leader Sushma Andhare said that he should not speak about people who have self respect. "I think, he has not yet realised that he has become an MP," she said hitting out at Mhaske.
"We don't give any weightage to people like Naresh Mhaske," she said.
Published 08 June 2024, 06:50 IST