Lok Sabha Elections 2024 | 'I'm giving my all, want you to do the same': Rahul Gandhi's plea to Congress workers

'We have fought well in the first two phases of the elections. We have been able to oppose the lies and distractions of the BJP and forced them to answer us,' Gandhi said, before adding, 'now is the time for another month of hard work to ensure that our guarantees reaches every Indian, and to ensure that everyone turns out to vote'.