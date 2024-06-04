Home
Lok Sabha Elections 2024 | I.N.D.I.A. bloc will win 295 Lok Sabha seats: Sanjay Raut

Speaking to reporters, Raut said the Congress, which barely got 50 seats in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, is now poised to bag 150 seats.
PTI
Last Updated : 04 June 2024, 06:26 IST
Mumbai: Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut on Tuesday said the I.N.D.I.A. bloc has surpassed the numbers predicted by the exit polls and claimed the opposition bloc will win 295 Lok Sabha seats.

Speaking to reporters, Raut said the Congress, which barely got 50 seats in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, is now poised to bag 150 seats.

Counting of votes was under way across the country on Tuesday for polls to the 543-member Lok Sabha.

"The picture is that the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) will be ahead in Maharashtra and the I.N.D.I.A. alliance will win 295 (seats in the country)," Raut claimed.

"The I.N.D.I.A. alliance has crossed the figures predicted by the exit polls and sprinted ahead. It will cross 295 seats," the Rajya Sabha member added.

The Congress-led I.N.D.I.A. bloc was leading in 200 seats in the early trends, a performance that appeared much better than what was predicted in the exit polls.

