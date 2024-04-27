Lok Sabha Elections 2024: I.N.D.I.A. has made anti-nationalism and politics of hate their two self goals, says PM Modi

Kolhapur: Lashing out at the Congress-led I.N.D.I.A., Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that the party's two self goals were to fan anti-India tendencies and the politics of hate, even as he asserted that the BJP-led NDA was ahead 2-0 after the first two phases of the Lok Sabha polls.
“Kolhapur is called the football hub of Maharashtra. Football is very popular among the local youth here. Let me speak in the terminology of football,” Modi said addressing a rally of the ruling Maha Yuti in this ancient city on Saturday evening.
“….after the completion of the second phase of polling across India, the BJP-led NDA is leading 2-0,” he said amid thunderous applause and cheers.
“However, on the other hand, the Congress and I.N.D.I.A. opposition alliance has made two self goals of anti-nationalism and spreading politics of hatred,” said Modi even as he hit out at “Congress ke shehzade”, a reference to Rahul Gandhi, saying that he was pursuing the politics of appeasement.
“I.N.D.I.A. is unable to match the track record of the NDA, they are simply indulging in the politics of appeasement…owing to the appeasement politics that they oppose decisions like the abrogation of Article 370 and the implementation of CAA,” he said.
“Parties and alliances subscribing to the ‘one year-one PM’ formula can never form governments,” he said, hitting out at the opposition bloc.
Taking a sharp dig at want he described as “divisive agenda” of the opposition, Modi said: “The I.N.D.I.A opposition alliance aims to sharpen and divide India into ‘North and South’…people from the land of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj ever entertain their divisive tendencies.”
“They even boycotted the ‘pran-pratishtha of Shri Ram Lalla…DMK has equated ‘sanatana’ with dengue and malaria….I.N.D.I.A. alliance is so deep in appeasement politics that they celebrate Aurangzeb in the land of the great Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj,” he said.
(Published 27 April 2024, 14:18 IST)