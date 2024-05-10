Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Jailed radical preacher Amritpal Singh declares Rs 1,000 in total assets in poll affidavit

According to his poll affidavit, Singh has Rs 1,000 bank balance in the SBI branch, Rayya, Baba Bakala in Amritsar.

Other than this, Singh does not have any moveable or immovable assets, according to his affidavit.

His wife Kirandip Kaur owns movable assets worth Rs 18.37 lakh. It comprises Rs 20,000 cash in hand, gold jewellery worth Rs 14 lakh and 4,000 GBP (pound) equivalent to Rs 4,17,440, in account at Revolut Ltd, London, UK.

Singh has been shown as dependent on parents while his spouse is a British citizen. She earlier worked as a language interpreter at National Health Services in the UK, but is now a housewife, as per the affidavit.

Singh has declared that 12 criminal cases are pending against him though he has not been convicted in any case. He, along with nine of his associates, has been lodged in the Dibrugarh jail since April 23, 2023.

Singh's educational qualification is matric which he passed from a school in Pheruman in Amritsar in 2008.