Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Keen electoral contest brewing in Nagaur, Churu & Alwar as 12 seats of Rajasthan go to polls on April 19

Jaipur: Twelve constituencies in Rajasthan will go to polls on Friday, April 19, in the first phase with BJP and Congress tied in a straight fight in 10 of these seats while two of these seats -- Nagaur and Sikar -- would see a contest between BJP and an I.N.D.I.A. bloc candidate.

The constituencies, which goes to polls in the first phase include Jaipur, Jaipur (Rural), Alwar, Churu, Jhunjhunu, Dausa, Dholpur-Karauli, Nagaur, Bikaner (SC), Bharatpur (SC), Sriganganagar-Hanumangarh.

At least 114 candidates are in the fray on these 12 seats.

Jaipur (Rural) will see the highest number of candidates at 15 while Dholpur-Karauli seat will see the lowest number of contestants at 4.

In at least eight of these 12 seats, candidates fighting against each other are from the same caste, namely Bikaner, Dholpur-Karauli, Jhunjhunu, Alwar, Churu, Nagaur, Dausa and Sikar.

In Nagaur, I.N.D.I.A. alliance candidate Hanuman Beniwal from Rashtriya Loktantrik Party (RLP) would take on BJP’s Jyoti Mirdha. In Sikar, I.N.D.I.A. bloc candidate Amraram, CPI(M) would lock horns with BJP’s Sumedhanand Saraswati.