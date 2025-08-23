Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakamangaluru

Dharmasthala 'mass burials': Advocate booked for spreading false information on SIT probe

The release allegedly contained unauthorised information that could disturb public peace and create fear, thereby causing confusion among the public.
Last Updated : 22 August 2025, 18:49 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 22 August 2025, 18:49 IST
Karnataka NewsMangaluru

Follow us on :

Follow Us