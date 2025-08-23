Dharmasthala 'mass burials': Advocate booked for spreading false information on SIT probe

<p>Mangaluru: A case has been registered against advocate Manjunath N for spreading false information regarding the ongoing SIT operations in the Dharmasthala 'mass burials' case.</p><p>According to a complaint filed by Raghuram Shetty (44), a resident of Dharmasthala in Belthangady, advocate Manjunath N issued a false press release on July 30, concerning the ongoing SIT-led exhumation of bodies. The release allegedly contained unauthorised information that could disturb public peace and create fear, thereby causing confusion among the public.</p>.Dharmasthala case: Tension in Brahmavar over arrest of activist.<p>Based on the complaint, Belthangady Police registered a case under Sections 353(1)(b) and 353(2) of the BNS. Further legal action will follow.</p><p>Manjunath had represented Sujatha Bhat, mother of Ananya Bhat who allegedly went missing in Dharmasthala in 2003, when Sujatha had met Dakshina Kannada SP to submit a complaint on July 15. </p>