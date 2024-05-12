Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Kurmi demand for ST status meets BJP's anti-corruption plank, TMC's development card in Bengal's Purulia

Striking a different chord, Shantiram Mahato said, “The TMC government’s slew of social welfare projects have left deep imprints in the minds of people." "Our CM Mamata Banerjee has been working to help the poor and the downtrodden. She is fighting the lies spread by the opposition. The current Purulia MP did not stand by the people, even during the Covid years. People are fed up with the BJP. I am certain of my victory,” he said during a poll campaign in the constituency’s Kashipur block.