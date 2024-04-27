Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Lawyer Ujjwal Nikam replaces MP Poonam Mahajan as BJP candidate from Mumbai North Central

She is also a former president of the BJP's youth wing.

Party leaders have claimed that the decision to drop her was based on organisational feedback.

Though indications had been there for some time that Mahajan would be dropped, it was the party's search for her replacement that took time, sources said.

The Congress has fielded its city unit chief and Dharavi MLA Varsha Gaikwad from Mumbai North Central.

Voting in Mumbai is scheduled to be held on May 20 in the fifth phase of the polls.

The BJP also named eight more candidates for the Odisha assembly polls, which will be held alongside the general elections.