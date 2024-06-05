Lok Sabha Elections 2024 |Leaders of a particular religion worked against NDA in NE: Himanta

Sarma claimed losing the seats in these two states was 'not political defeat', while also maintaining that leaders of that religion 'usually do not interfere in politics'.

“This time, for whatever reason, they interfered, even in Assam also. They have worked openly against NDA,” the BJP-led North East Democratic Alliance (NEDA) convenor claimed.

Pointing that BJP or its allies were in power in all the North Eastern states, except Mizoram, Sarma said, “Initially people told us that we won NE by defection. But with BJP returning to power for a third term in Arunachal Pradesh, we have shown that we win by development and not defection.” On possible expansion of NDA alliance partners at the national level, the Assam CM said that it will be for the prime minister to decide at a later stage.

“The NDA has absolute majority, there is no crisis. The allies are meeting tomorrow, then the prime minister will be elected and he will take oath at a chosen date. After that, if he feels necessary, the PM will reach out to more parties,” he said.

“For us, coming to power for the third time is a big time. We must enjoy and celebrate the victory,” he added.

Sarma also claimed that not only has Narendra Modi equalled the late Jawaharlal Nehru’s record of becoming the prime minister for the third time, the BJP leader will also emerge as the longest-serving PM in due course of time.