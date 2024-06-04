Lok Sabha Elections 2024 | Lotus blooms in Kerala; Suresh Gopi wins from Thrissur

Suresh Gopi had put up a tight fight in Thrissur in 2021 Assembly elections and 2019 Lok Sabha election by considerably increasing BJP's vote share by 11.8 per cent and 17 percent respectively, though he could then finish in the third place only.

This time, the actor-turned politician received strong support from the BJP national leadership with Prime Minister Narendra Modi holding a road show at Thrissur and even attending Gopi's daughter's wedding ceremony at Guruvayur Sree Krishna Temple just ahead of the elections.