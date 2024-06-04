Lok Sabha Elections 2024 | Lotus blooms in Kerala; Suresh Gopi wins from Thrissur

BJP candidate Suresh Gopi has already secured his place in Kerala by bagging 3,96,881 votes. With this win, BJP has opened its account to the Lok Sabha from Kerala.
Suresh Gopi had put up a tight fight in Thrissur in 2021 Assembly elections and 2019 Lok Sabha election by considerably increasing BJP's vote share by 11.8 per cent and 17 percent respectively, though he could then finish in the third place only.
This time, the actor-turned politician received strong support from the BJP national leadership with Prime Minister Narendra Modi holding a road show at Thrissur and even attending Gopi's daughter's wedding ceremony at Guruvayur Sree Krishna Temple just ahead of the elections.
Gopi, who is a former Rajya Sabha MP, was also quite active in the constituency over the last few years. In what was considered as a bid to woo the Christian vote banks, he also offered a golden crown to a popular church in the constituency.
Even though Congress decided to field former Chief Minister K Karunakaran's son K Muraleedharan in Thrissur, he is trailing behind, in the third position, after CPI's V S Sunilkumar.
It was after Karunakaran's daughter joined the BJP that the Congress decided to field Muraleedharan with the hopes of countering any attempts by BJP to tap Congress votes.
Though the BJP won the maiden seat in Kerala assembly in 2016 with party veteran O Rajagopal winning Nemom seat in Thiruvananthapuram, in 2021 the party lost the seat.
Published 04 June 2024, 08:26 IST