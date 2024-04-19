JOIN US
IPL
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
Newsletters
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeelectionsindia

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Maharashtra DyCM Devendra Fadnavis exercises franchise in Nagpur

The deputy CM arrived at the Dharampeth Hindi High School polling booth along with his wife Amruta and mother Sarita Fadnavis shortly after 10 am.
Last Updated 19 April 2024, 07:09 IST

Follow Us

Nagpur: Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis cast his vote in Nagpur for the Lok Sabha elections on Friday.

The deputy CM arrived at the Dharampeth Hindi High School polling booth here along with his wife Amruta and mother Sarita Fadnavis shortly after 10 am.

Polling is being held in the Nagpur constituency, where Union minister and BJP leader Nitin Gadkari is pitted against Congress’ Vikas Thakre, in the first phase.

Speaking with the media after casting his vote, he said the festival of democracy has begun in the country and urged people to exercise their franchise.

“My mother, wife and I have cast our votes,” he said.

Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit also cast his vote at the same polling booth and appealed to people to use the voting rights given to them by the Constitution.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 19 April 2024, 07:09 IST)
BJPMaharashtraNagpurDevendra FadnavisLok Sabha Elections 2024

Follow us on

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT