Lok Sabha Elections 2024 | Maharashtra’s Golden Triangle holds the key

The seats in Mumbai’s suburbs are Palghar, Thane, Bhiwandi, Kalyan and a large part of Raigad in the Konkan region.

Pune would cover the Pune seat and some parts of Shirur and Maval in Western Maharashtra.

As far as Nashik is concerned, it would cover Nashik and little parts of Ahmednagar and Shirdi.

It has around 12 to 15 seats and 80 to 90 Vidhan Sabha constituencies.

“During the 2014 and 2019 polls because of the Narendra Modi wave, the urban areas have come under control of BJP and Uddhav Thackeray-led undivided Shiv Sena though the Sharad Pawar-led undivided NCP too has a presence. However, with back-to-back splits in the NCP and Shiv Sena, the Congress and allies Shiv Sena (UBT) and NCP (SP) are leaving no stones unturned to gain ground in the politically-important region,” says Prakash Akolkar, veteran political analyst.

"In terms of size, it is bigger than several countries. The region is the biggest contributor to India's GDP. It is a cosmopolitan mix. There is a big migrant population, the rich and poor stay here. It has a very big middle class and upper middle class,” adds Akolkar.

"The top business people, middle-class is a factor in the region, the aspirations of people are very high," said Siddhi Dhamane, an activist based in Vasai suburbs of Mumbai in Palghar district.

Several political bigwigs are in fray in the Mumbai-Pune-Nashik belt.

The Golden Triangle is the economic powerhouse of Maharashtra, politically-active and has rich and diverse cultures. It has a sizable migrant population and is extremely cosmopolitan in nature.

This is also the region, where several big political families dominate the politics and so as some city-based political families, who wield influence.

The Golden Triangle has over a dozen big corporations – the BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation, Thane Municipal Corporation, Mira-Bhayander Municipal Corporation, Vasai Virar Municipal Corporation, Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation, Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation, Pune Municipal Corporation, Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation and Nashik Municipal Corporation.

Incidentally, these corporations at present lack elected general bodies - and post the political realignment, the real situation at ground level is not known.