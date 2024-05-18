Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Many Chandni Chowk voters prefer national issues over local problems

New Delhi: Chandni Chowk faces a plethora of everyday issues like crumbling infrastructure, traffic congestion and parking woes, but many residents say they would prefer to cast their votes in the coming Lok Sabha elections on national issues rather than the local problems.

Pollution and crime are among the least talked-about issues in this trader and Muslim-dominated constituency. Ironically, it is among the 13 pollution hotspots of Delhi but this finds little or no mention in the poll promises of parties.

From humble 'gol gappa' sellers to big merchants in Chandni Chowk, several residents share a common view that in the general elections, issues impacting development at the national level weigh higher for voters.

Ashok (53), a merchant in the Chandni Chowk market, takes out his mobile phone to show a WhatsApp forward and says, "As a true nationalist, we must vote on national issues or those that are in the wider interest of people. We need to adjust even if local issues are not met." The WhatsApp forward in Hindi claim that 'anti-national elements' are trying to divide the country, naming a few political parties.