Lok Sabha Elections 2024 | Meet the leader: Abhishek Banerjee

It was August 16, 1990. Mamata Banerjee suffered injuries when the ruling CPM’s activists hit her when she was leading a Youth Congress agitation against the Left Front government.

After returning to her home in Kalighat from the hospital with a bandage on her head, Banerjee narrated her ordeal to her mother and her nephew Abhishek Banerjee, then just two years old, also overheard a bit of it. He, as her aunt — now Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress supremo — often recalls, then started playing with a party flag, raising the slogan, “Why did you attack Didi? Answer CPM, answer”.