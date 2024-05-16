Tenant strangles house owner, steals gold chain in Bengaluru

Bengaluru: A 30-year-old woman was allegedly strangled to death by her tenant, who also stole her gold chain, in West Bengaluru’s Kengeri last week.
The Kengeri police said the 23-year-old suspect, Monika, entered Divya’s Konasandra residence around 11.30 am on May 10 on the pretext of a casual chat.
Monika allegedly murdered Divya, who was alone at home, before making away with her gold chain.
Divya’s husband, who runs a salon nearby, called her many times, but did not get a response. He then called Monika to check on his wife, but she said she was away.
The crime was discovered when Divya’s body was found. The Kengeri police filed an FIR under IPC Section 302 (murder), based on the husband’s complaint.
Initially, the police questioned residents in the vicinity of Konasandra and checked CCTV footage.
With no leads, they turned their focus on Divya’s tenant. When detained for questioning, Monika feigned ignorance about the murder, claiming some money was missing from her home as well.
Under the persistent barrage of police questioning, Monika eventually admitted to the crime. Based on her statement, police traced the stolen gold chain to a jeweller in Kengeri where Monika had mortgaged it.
Monika, a native of Kolar and working as a data entry operator with a Kengeri company, moved in as Divya’s tenant three months ago with her boyfriend, claiming they were married to ensure she got the place for rent. She observed the gold chain on Divya and plotted to steal it to clear her debts.
"Monika bought two four-wheelers, including a Tata Ace, for her boyfriend and that plunged her into deep debts,” said a senior police officer, explaining why she stole the chain.
The police said Divya might have fought her assailants fiercely before succumbing. They are suspecting the involvement of an accomplice and are probing the angle.
Published 15 May 2024, 21:53 IST