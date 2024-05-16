Four Bihar students missing from Shirva in Udupi district

Four students from Bihar have reportedly gone missing from Shirva in the district.
According to the police, the missing students are Mohammed Tabarak (20), Mohammed Jamshed (17), Sahil (15) and Mohammed Tanjir Alam (15) from Purnia district in Bihar. They have gone missing since Tuesday afternoon.
They are studying at the Faizal Islam Education Trust in Shirva. They went out of the institute and did not return, they said.
Following a complaint, the police have launched a search. A case has been registered in Shirva police station in this connection.
Published 15 May 2024, 22:38 IST