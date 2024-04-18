Lok Sabha Elections 2024 | Meet the leader: Asaduddin Owaisi

Political Party: All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM)
Parliamentary Constituency: Hyderabad, Telangana
The All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief has often played the 'spoiler' for the opposition bloc in state elections and is dubbed by some leaders as the BJP's B-team. Asaduddin Owaisi has stood steadfast about his party's right to grow and contest in various parts of the country besides Telangana.
Will he upset the calculations of the opposition parties or the BJP? Owaisi as always will keep everyone guessing.
The Hyderabad Lok Sabha constituency, comprising mainly the old city of Hyderabad with a predominantly Muslim population, has been an AIMIM bastion.
Owaisi has so far won the constituency for four terms since 2004. Before that, he was a member of the undivided Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly for two terms.
The Hyderabad Lok Sabha constituency comprises seven assembly segments of Bahadurpura, Chandrayangutta, Charminar, Goshamahal, Karwan, Malakpet and Yakatpura.
All assembly seats, except Goshamahal, are held by the AIMIM.
(Published 18 April 2024, 13:10 IST)