Lok Sabha Elections 2024 | Meet the leader: C P Joshi

He has been in politics since the early 1970s and is still going strong at 74. Considered one of the pillars of Congress in Rajasthan, C P Joshi is a man whom the party considers Mr Dependable. Reluctant to contest initially, he ultimately agreed after Congress could not find anyone worthy.

A prominent Brahmin face of the party, he has held numerous prominent positions in the party. He is a five-time MLA from Nathdwara and a one-time MP from Bhilwara. He is probably the only leader from Rajasthan who lost the Vidhan Sabha election by one vote from Nathdwara in the 2008 Assembly elections, and that too when he was the state president. Thus, his dreams of becoming the chief minister fell through, and Ashok Gehlot gained. But Joshi led the party to a comfortable victory in 2008.

After the 2009 Lok Sabha polls, he was appointed Union minister, and became a close confidante of Rahul. As a Speaker, he handled the crisis during Sachin Pilot’s rebellion in 2020 well, as he issued disqualification notices against the rebels and approached the Supreme Court to pursue his action.

Political analysts say Congress could not have found a better candidate than Joshi for Bhilwara. He doesn’t indulge in any groupism. He is an honest and straightforward politician, unlike many others.