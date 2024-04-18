Lok Sabha Elections 2024 | Meet the leader: Rahul Gandhi

Political Party: Congress
Parliamentary Constituency: Wayanad, Kerala
An election defeat in 2019 left the Congress in disarray, with Rahul Gandhi quitting the president’s post.
Five years later and after two nationwide yatras, Rahul Gandhi has gone on to become what his partymen describe as the “ideological compass” of the party.
From being called ‘pappu’, his image started changing with his over 4,000 km walkathon from Kanyakumari to Kashmir. He set the agenda for the party, taking a fierce anti-RSS, anti-monopoly, and pro-social justice stand.
Leaving the running of the party in the able hands of the veteran Mallikarjun Kharge, he concentrated on reaching out to the masses. He picked up issues and raised the decibel levels.
With his latest Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, he forcefully brought social justice plank back to the Indian political discourse.
The 2024 Lok Sabha elections will determine whether Rahul’s gamble will fetch votes and seats for the Congress and Opposition.
(Published 18 April 2024, 14:59 IST)