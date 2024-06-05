Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeelectionsindia

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Ministers who fell prey to unlikely flusters

Among the union ministers in contention at the recently concluded Lok Sabha elections, there were quite a few who failed to ride the BJP-wave and ended up on the losing side.
rithviraj Roy
Prithviraj Roy
Last Updated : 05 June 2024, 16:31 IST
Last Updated : 05 June 2024, 16:31 IST

Follow Us :

Comments

The much-awaited results of the 18th Lok Sabha elections were declared on June 4. While the ruling BJP failed to secure an absolute majority in the parliament, Narendra Modi-led NDA bagged a total of 293 seats, successfully crossing the magic figure of 272. Apart from the usual buzz surrounding high-profile constituencies, much of the spotlight was also centred around heavyweight candidates in fray. Speaking of heavyweights, none get much bigger than the incumbent cabinet ministers.

Among the ministers in contention, most secured victories from their respective constituencies, as expected. However, there were quite a few who failed to ride the BJP-wave and ended up on the losing side.

While all the 'Davids' steal the spotlight in every 'David and Goliath' story ever, here we shift focus on the fallen 'Goliaths'. So without further ado, let's take a look at the list of Lok Sabha candidates in 2024 who failed to bank on their ministerial stature.

Smriti Irani

Minister of Women and Child Development Smriti Irani.

Minister of Women and Child Development Smriti Irani.

Credit: PTI Photo

Constituency: Amethi (Uttar Pradesh)

Lost to: Kishori Lal Sharma (Indian National Congress)

Vote margin: 1,67,196

Arjun Munda

Union Tribal Affairs and Agriculture Minister Arjun Munda.

Union Tribal Affairs and Agriculture Minister Arjun Munda.

Credit: PTI Photo

Constituency: Khunti (Jharkhand)

Lost to: Kali Charan Munda (Indian National Congress)

Vote margin: 1,49,675

Dr. Mahendra Nath Pandey

Union Minister of Heavy Industries Mahendra Nath Pandey.

Union Minister of Heavy Industries Mahendra Nath Pandey.

Credit: PTI File Photo

Constituency: Chandauli (Uttar Pradesh)

Lost to: Birendra Singh (Samajwadi Party)

Vote margin: 21,565

Raj Kumar Singh 

Union Minister of Power Raj Kumar Singh.

Union Minister of Power Raj Kumar Singh.

Credit: PTI Photo

Constituency: Arrah (Bihar)

Lost to: Sudama Prasad (Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist) Liberation)

Vote margin: 59,808

Rajeev Chandrasekhar

Minister of State for Electronics and Information Technology of India Rajeev Chandrasekhar.

Minister of State for Electronics and Information Technology of India Rajeev Chandrasekhar.

Credit: PTI Photo

Constituency: Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala)

Lost to: Shashi Tharoor (Indian National Congress)

Vote margin: 16,077

Ajay Mishra Teni

Minister of State for Home Affairs of India Ajay Mishra Teni.

Minister of State for Home Affairs of India 
Ajay Mishra Teni.

Credit: PTI Photo

Constituency: Kheri (Uttar Pradesh)

Lost to: Utakarsh Verma 'Madhur' (Samajwadi Party)

Vote margin: 34,329

Kaushal Kishore

Union Minister of State for Housing and Urban Affairs Kaushal Kishore.

Union Minister of State for Housing and Urban Affairs Kaushal Kishore.

Credit: PTI Photo

Constituency: Mohanlalganj (Uttar Pradesh)

Lost to: R K Chaudhary (Samajwadi Party)

Vote margin: 70,292

Niranjan Jyoti

Union minister of state for Rural Development Niranjan Jyoti.

Union minister of state for Rural Development Niranjan Jyoti.

Credit: PTI File Photo

Constituency: Fatehpur (Uttar Pradesh)

Lost to: Naresh Chandra Uttam Patel (Samajwadi Party)

Vote margin: 33,199

Sanjeev Kumar Balyan

Union Minister of State for Agriculture and Food Processing Sanjeev Kumar Balyan.

Union Minister of State for Agriculture and Food Processing Sanjeev Kumar Balyan.

Credit: PTI Photo

Constituency: Muzaffarnagar (Uttar Pradesh)

Lost to: Harendra Singh Malik (Samajwadi Party)

Vote margin: 24,672

Kailash Choudhary

Union Minister of State for Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Kailash Choudhary.

Union Minister of State for Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Kailash Choudhary.

Credit: PTI Photo

Constituency: Barmer (Rajasthan)

Lost to: Ummeda Ram Beniwal (Indian National Congress)

Vote margin: 41,7943

Danve Raosaheb Dadarao

Union Minister of State for Railways Danve Raosaheb Dadarao.

Union Minister of State for Railways Danve Raosaheb Dadarao.

Credit: PTI Photo

Constituency: Jalna (Maharashtra)

Lost to: Kalyan Vaijinathrao Kale (Indian National Congress)

Vote margin: 1,09,958

Kapil Patil

Minister of State for Panchayati Raj Kapil Patil.

Minister of State for Panchayati Raj Kapil Patil.

Credit: X/KapilPatil

Constituency: Bhiwandi (Maharashtra)

Lost to: Balya Mama - Suresh Gopinath Mhatre (Nationalist Congress Party(SP))

Vote margin: 66,121

V Muraleedharan

Union Minister of State for External Affairs &amp; Parliamentary Affairs of India V Muraleedharan.

Union Minister of State for External Affairs & Parliamentary Affairs of India V Muraleedharan.

Credit: PTI Photo 

Constituency: Attingal (Kerala)

Lost to: Adoor Prakash (Indian National Congress)

Vote margin: 16,272

Loganathan Murugan

Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Union Minister Murugan L.

Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Union Minister Murugan L.

Credit: PTI Photo

Constituency: Nilgiris (Tamil Nadu)

Lost to: Andimuthu Raja (Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam)

Vote margin: 2,40,585

Nisith Pramanik

Minister of State for Home Affair Nisith Pramanik.

Minister of State for Home Affair Nisith Pramanik.

Credit: PTI Photo

Constituency: Coochbehar (West Bengal)

Lost to: Jagadish Chandra Barma Basunia (All India Trinamool Congress)

Vote margin: 39,250

Subhas Sarkar

Minister of State for Education Subhas Sarkar.

Minister of State for Education Subhas Sarkar.

Credit: PTI Photo

Constituency: Bankura (West Bengal)

Lost to: Arup Chakraborty (All India Trinamool Congress)

Vote margin: 32,778

Lok Sabha Election 2024 results | Check all constituency results here

Odisha Assembly poll 2024 results| Check constituency results here

Andhra Pradesh Assembly poll 2024 results | Check constituency results here

Lok Sabha Elections 2024 | Narendra Modi's '400-paar' hopes faced stiff competition from Rahul Gandhi's I.N.D.I.A. in an election whose result came as a surprise. Track the latest coverage, live news, in-depth opinions, and analyses only on Deccan Herald.

Assembly Elections 2024 | The polls in Sikkim saw an SKM landslide win, while Arunachal Pradesh saw BJP return, Andhra Pradesh welcomed TDP with a massive mandate, and Odisha saw BJP end BJD's stronghold. Subscribe and follow DH on Whatsapp, X, Facebook, YouTube, and Instagram to never miss out on anything.

ADVERTISEMENT
Published 05 June 2024, 16:31 IST
India NewsBJPIndian PoliticsSmriti IraniRajeev ChandrasekharLok Sabha Elections 2024

Follow us on :

Follow Us

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT