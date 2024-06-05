Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Ministers who fell prey to unlikely flusters

Among the ministers in contention, most secured victories from their respective constituencies, as expected. However, there were quite a few who failed to ride the BJP-wave and ended up on the losing side.

While all the 'Davids' steal the spotlight in every 'David and Goliath' story ever, here we shift focus on the fallen 'Goliaths'. So without further ado, let's take a look at the list of Lok Sabha candidates in 2024 who failed to bank on their ministerial stature.