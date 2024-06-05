Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Ministers who fell prey to unlikely flusters

The much-awaited results of the 18th Lok Sabha elections were declared on June 4. While the ruling BJP failed to secure an absolute majority in the parliament, Narendra Modi-led NDA bagged a total of 293 seats, successfully crossing the magic figure of 272. Apart from the usual buzz surrounding high-profile constituencies, much of the spotlight was also centred around heavyweight candidates in fray. Speaking of heavyweights, none get much bigger than the incumbent cabinet ministers.
Among the ministers in contention, most secured victories from their respective constituencies, as expected. However, there were quite a few who failed to ride the BJP-wave and ended up on the losing side.
While all the 'Davids' steal the spotlight in every 'David and Goliath' story ever, here we shift focus on the fallen 'Goliaths'. So without further ado, let's take a look at the list of Lok Sabha candidates in 2024 who failed to bank on their ministerial stature.
Minister of Women and Child Development Smriti Irani.
Credit: PTI Photo
Constituency: Amethi (Uttar Pradesh)
Lost to: Kishori Lal Sharma (Indian National Congress)
Vote margin: 1,67,196
Union Tribal Affairs and Agriculture Minister Arjun Munda.
Credit: PTI Photo
Constituency: Khunti (Jharkhand)
Lost to: Kali Charan Munda (Indian National Congress)
Vote margin: 1,49,675
Union Minister of Heavy Industries Mahendra Nath Pandey.
Credit: PTI File Photo
Union Minister of Power Raj Kumar Singh.
Credit: PTI Photo
Constituency: Arrah (Bihar)
Lost to: Sudama Prasad (Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist) Liberation)
Vote margin: 59,808
Minister of State for Electronics and Information Technology of India Rajeev Chandrasekhar.
Credit: PTI Photo
Constituency: Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala)
Lost to: Shashi Tharoor (Indian National Congress)
Vote margin: 16,077
Minister of State for Home Affairs of India
Ajay Mishra Teni.
Credit: PTI Photo
Constituency: Kheri (Uttar Pradesh)
Lost to: Utakarsh Verma 'Madhur' (Samajwadi Party)
Vote margin: 34,329
Union Minister of State for Housing and Urban Affairs Kaushal Kishore.
Credit: PTI Photo
Constituency: Mohanlalganj (Uttar Pradesh)
Lost to: R K Chaudhary (Samajwadi Party)
Vote margin: 70,292
Union minister of state for Rural Development Niranjan Jyoti.
Credit: PTI File Photo
Constituency: Fatehpur (Uttar Pradesh)
Lost to: Naresh Chandra Uttam Patel (Samajwadi Party)
Vote margin: 33,199
Union Minister of State for Agriculture and Food Processing Sanjeev Kumar Balyan.
Credit: PTI Photo
Constituency: Muzaffarnagar (Uttar Pradesh)
Lost to: Harendra Singh Malik (Samajwadi Party)
Vote margin: 24,672
Union Minister of State for Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Kailash Choudhary.
Credit: PTI Photo
Constituency: Barmer (Rajasthan)
Lost to: Ummeda Ram Beniwal (Indian National Congress)
Vote margin: 41,7943
Union Minister of State for Railways Danve Raosaheb Dadarao.
Credit: PTI Photo
Constituency: Jalna (Maharashtra)
Lost to: Kalyan Vaijinathrao Kale (Indian National Congress)
Vote margin: 1,09,958
Minister of State for Panchayati Raj Kapil Patil.
Credit: X/KapilPatil
Constituency: Bhiwandi (Maharashtra)
Lost to: Balya Mama - Suresh Gopinath Mhatre (Nationalist Congress Party(SP))
Vote margin: 66,121
Union Minister of State for External Affairs & Parliamentary Affairs of India V Muraleedharan.
Credit: PTI Photo
Constituency: Attingal (Kerala)
Lost to: Adoor Prakash (Indian National Congress)
Vote margin: 16,272
Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Union Minister Murugan L.
Credit: PTI Photo
Constituency: Nilgiris (Tamil Nadu)
Lost to: Andimuthu Raja (Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam)
Vote margin: 2,40,585
Minister of State for Home Affair Nisith Pramanik.
Credit: PTI Photo
Constituency: Coochbehar (West Bengal)
Lost to: Jagadish Chandra Barma Basunia (All India Trinamool Congress)
Vote margin: 39,250
Minister of State for Education Subhas Sarkar.
Credit: PTI Photo
Constituency: Bankura (West Bengal)
Lost to: Arup Chakraborty (All India Trinamool Congress)
Vote margin: 32,778
Lok Sabha Election 2024 results | Check all constituency results here
Odisha Assembly poll 2024 results| Check constituency results here
Andhra Pradesh Assembly poll 2024 results | Check constituency results here
Lok Sabha Elections 2024 | Narendra Modi's '400-paar' hopes faced stiff competition from Rahul Gandhi's I.N.D.I.A. in an election whose result came as a surprise. Track the latest coverage, live news, in-depth opinions, and analyses only on Deccan Herald.
Assembly Elections 2024 | The polls in Sikkim saw an SKM landslide win, while Arunachal Pradesh saw BJP return, Andhra Pradesh welcomed TDP with a massive mandate, and Odisha saw BJP end BJD's stronghold. Subscribe and follow DH on Whatsapp, X, Facebook, YouTube, and Instagram to never miss out on anything.