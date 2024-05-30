Lok Sabha Elections 2024 | Mirzapur will teach a lesson to those against reservation: Akhilesh Yadav

Posing a series of questions, he asked the legislator, "Why did the engine of Mirzapur's development not start despite having two ministers in the house apart from the double engine? Why did the fields of the farmers of Mirzapur remain dry and barren in the hope of a good harvest? Why did they not do anything for the farmers?"

The former Uttar Pradesh chief minister asked the MP what her ally, the BJP, did to create more jobs for the youths and alleged why they failed to set up new factories in Mirzapur.