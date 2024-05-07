Home
Lok Sabha elections 2024 | Modi congratulates EC for violence-free polls in first two phases

PM Modi also said the way the Indian elections are being conducted could be a learning process for other democracies, and it has been the subject of case study for many universities.
PTI
Last Updated : 07 May 2024, 04:46 IST
Ahmedabad: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday congratulated the Election Commission for conducting the first two phases of the Lok Sabha elections with hardly any violence and asked the people to come out in large numbers to vote.

PM Modi also said the way the Indian elections are being conducted could be a learning process for other democracies, and it has been the subject of case study for many universities.

''Matdaan is Mahadaan (voting is a great gift). I appeal to the people to vote in large numbers,'' Modi told reporters after casting his vote at a polling booth in Ranip area of Ahmedabad city under the Gandhinagar Lok Sabha constituency in Gujarat.

''I congratulate the Election Commission for conducting the first two phases of elections almost violence-free. I also congratulate the Election Commission for conducting the polls in a voter-friendly manner,'' he said.

People across India should celebrate this ongoing 'festival of democracy' by voting in large numbers, the PM said.

