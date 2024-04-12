Lok Sabha elections 2024: Modi in J&K challenges Congress to bring back Article 370

Srinagar: Stating that time was “not far” when statehood of Jammu and Kashmir will be restored, Prime Minister Narendra Modi Friday promised an elected government will be in place in the Union Territory (UT) soon.

“Modi thinks far ahead. So, what has happened so far is just the trailer. I have to get busy in creating a new and wonderful picture of the new Jammu and Kashmir,” the Prime Minister said while addressing a mega election rally in the Udhampur district of Jammu region.

While promising for an early Assembly election in J&K, he said, “The time is not far when Assembly elections will be held in Jammu and Kashmir. You will be able to share your dreams with your MLA and your ministers. Jammu and Kashmir will get the status of statehood.”

Modi, who arrived in Udhampur on Friday morning, to lend his support as a prominent campaigner for Union Minister and BJP candidate Jitendra Singh, alleged that no one has caused as much damage to Jammu and Kashmir as family-run parties (Congress, National Conference and PDP) have done.

“Here political party means the family, by the family and for the family. Congress, NC, PDP and all other parties want to take Jammu and Kashmir back to those old days. No one has caused as much damage to Jammu and Kashmir as these family-run parties have done,” he said.