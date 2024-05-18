Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Modi inciting people, dividing society, alleges Kharge; Uddhav Thackeray says 'acche din' coming after June 4

Responding to a question on PM Modi' statement that the Congress will bulldoze the Ram mandir in Ayodhya and also restore Article 370 if the I.N.D.I.A. bloc is voted to power, Kharge said, "We have never used a bulldozer on anyone. Modi has the habit of lying and inciting people about things which Congress will never do or the things that are impossible to be implemented."

Asked about his party's stand on Article 370, Kharge said , "I am not answerable to Modi. We will implement what we have promised in our manifesto."

Attacking the PM further, he said, "Wherever he goes, he tries to create division, speaks of dividing society."

PM Modi had described the Congress' manifesto as Muslim League manifesto, but now he says it is a Maoist manifesto, Kharge added.