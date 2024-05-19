Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Modi is 'messiah' of poor, says Rajnath Singh

The Defence minister said PM Modi has provided pucca ghar, piped water to households, free of cost cooking gas, free foodgrains, toilets and many other things to the poor people of India during the last 10 years.

He said the BJP as promised has ensured the building of the Sri Ram Temple in Ayodhya which silenced the critics. "As Ram Lala has come to his temple, now Ram Rajya will be established in India," he said.

Singh came down heavily on Odisha’s BJD government for not implementing the Ayushman Bharat scheme which provides free health service to the people. "If voted to power, the BJP government will issue Ayushman Bharat cards to the people of Odisha," Singh said.

While calling upon the gathering to vote for the Lotus symbol to further the welfare schemes for the poor by the Modi government, Singh asked whether Modi's welfare schemes are reaching the people in Odisha.

The senior BJP leader said the people will get pucca ghar, piped water, Ayushman Bharat card and other facilities as soon as the BJP government is formed in Odisha. Singh blamed both the Congress and BJD for the sorry state of affairs of Odisha. The Congress has ruled the state for 50 years and BJD for 25 years.

He claimed that India is the only country which provided free two doses of COVID-19 vaccines to all the citizens of the country.

He said Modi also provided an additional 5 kg of foodgrains to the poor people during the pandemic period. "This is Modi’s sensitivity towards the requirement of the poor people," Singh said.