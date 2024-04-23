Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Modi is 'Vish Guru', never respected 'magalsutra', says Jairam Ramesh

Ramesh said, "Modi is claiming that we will do this, we will do that ... about things which are not there at all in our 'Nyay Patra'. This is absolutely wrong and baseless. I want to refute this completely."

"We have definitely mentioned at length about the economic inequality in our 'Nyay Patra'. They are spreading false propaganda that the Congress will take away 'mangalsutra'. The same person who never respected the 'mangalsutra' is today saying that we will take away the 'mangalsutra'," he added.