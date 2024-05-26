Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Modi lost self-confidence, faltering in speeches after realising BJP will lose, says Akhilesh Yadav

Hitting out at PM Modi, he said, "When self-confidence is lost, speech falters. He has realised his government is going. The victory wave that started in western Uttar Pradesh has reached the seventh phase. Those who gave the '400-paar' slogan are going to be defeated."

Claiming that people's anger against the BJP was at its peak, Yadav said, "The country's 140 crore people will make the BJP yearn for even 140 seats." "The Modi government has waived industrialists' loans worth more than Rs 25 lakh crore. The I.N.D.I.A. bloc government will waive the loans of farmers and implement MSP for them,' he added.