Lok Sabha Elections 2024| Modi should concede defeat, people have rejected him, says Sanjay Raut

Mumbai: Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut on Tuesday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi should concede defeat as people have rejected his government.
Talking to reporters here, Raut claimed that the BJP will get less than 240 seats in the Lok Sabha elections.
"We have stopped Narendra Modi in Maharashtra. Narendra Modi should concede defeat as people have rejected his government," the Sena (UBT) leader said.
According to the latest Election Commission data, the BJP was leading in 233 seats and had won ten seats across the country.
The Congress-led I.N.D.I.A. bloc was leading in 200 seats in early trends, a performance that appeared much better than what was predicted in the exit polls.
Published 04 June 2024, 12:12 IST