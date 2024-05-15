Lok Sabha Elections 2024 | Modi tells voters polls are for picking 'strong PM', not just an MP; claims Congress wants 15% budget for minorities

Nashik/Mumbai: Launching a scathing attack on the I.N.D.I.A bloc, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday alleged that the Congress, which leads the opposition, wants 15 per cent of budgetary allocations for religious minorities.
“Congress thinks that 15 percent of the total budget prepared by the governments of the country should be spent only on minorities, that is, the budget should also be divided on the basis of religion. They divided the country on the basis of religion and even today they are engaged in making different types of divisions on the basis of religion,” Modi said addressing an election rally in the Nashik-Dindori onion belt of Maharashtra.
“Modi is providing the poor with free rations, access to tap water, pucca houses and gas connections amongst others without any discrimination,” he said.
Modi said Babasaheb Ambedkar was against granting reservations based on religion. "But now, Congress wants to take the reservations of SC, ST and OBC communities and give them to their vote bank. Let this be very clear to I.N.D.I.A, I will not let you bifurcate the budget or provide reservations based on religion,” he said.
"For Congress, there's only one minority: its favored vote bank. I recall vividly, during my tenure as (Gujarat) Chief Minister), when Congress proposed spending 15 percent of the budget exclusively on Muslims. I vehemently opposed it, and thanks to BJP's strong opposition, Congress failed in its attempt. Now, they're determined to revive these old agendas."
Hitting out at I.N.D.I.A. bloc and Congress allies in Maharashtra — NCP (SP) supremo Sharad Pawar and Shiv Sena (UBT) head Uddhav Thackeray — he called the Maha Vikas Aghadi a 'sinful partnership'.
“I.N.D.I.A. alliance knows that its 'primary' party (Congress) will be defeated in such a way that becoming even the Opposition will be a big feat for them. The leaders of the alliance are suggesting that after elections, the small parties should merge with Congress so that they can at least stand as the Opposition party… the pseudo-Shiv Sena and pseudo-NCP will definitely be subsumed by Congress. When that happens, I will recall Balasaheb Thackeray, who believed that the day Shiv Sena starts to follow the path of Congress, it would be the end of his Shiv Sena,” he said hitting out at NCP (SP) supremo Sharad Pawar and Shiv Sena (UBT) head Uddhav Thackeray.
He continued, "The fake Shiv Sena has shattered every dream of Balasaheb Thackeray. His vision included building a grand Ram Mandir in Ayodhya and abolishing Article 370 from Jammu and Kashmir. While these dreams have been fulfilled, the fake Shiv Sena is showing the most disgust. Just like Congress, they rejected the invitation for the temple's consecration. While Congress members are puking hate about the Mandir, the fake Shiv Sena remains silent. Their sinful partnership has been exposed to the entire state of Maharashtra."
Modi also told voters that this Lok Sabha polls is not just about electing MPs but a 'strong PM'.
“We draw inspiration from Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj… This election is not just about choosing MPs, but about choosing a PM... a PM who can take tough and big decisions to make India strong,” Modi said addressing an election rally at the Nashik-Dindori onion belt of Maharashtra.
“In the upcoming election, you must choose a Prime Minister who can decisively take big decisions,” he said, amid thunderous applause and chants of “Modi-Modi-Modi”.