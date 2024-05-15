Lok Sabha Elections 2024 | Modi tells voters polls are for picking 'strong PM', not just an MP; claims Congress wants 15% budget for minorities

Nashik/Mumbai: Launching a scathing attack on the I.N.D.I.A bloc, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday alleged that the Congress, which leads the opposition, wants 15 per cent of budgetary allocations for religious minorities.

“Congress thinks that 15 percent of the total budget prepared by the governments of the country should be spent only on minorities, that is, the budget should also be divided on the basis of religion. They divided the country on the basis of religion and even today they are engaged in making different types of divisions on the basis of religion,” Modi said addressing an election rally in the Nashik-Dindori onion belt of Maharashtra.

“Modi is providing the poor with free rations, access to tap water, pucca houses and gas connections amongst others without any discrimination,” he said.

Modi said Babasaheb Ambedkar was against granting reservations based on religion. "But now, Congress wants to take the reservations of SC, ST and OBC communities and give them to their vote bank. Let this be very clear to I.N.D.I.A, I will not let you bifurcate the budget or provide reservations based on religion,” he said.

"For Congress, there's only one minority: its favored vote bank. I recall vividly, during my tenure as (Gujarat) Chief Minister), when Congress proposed spending 15 percent of the budget exclusively on Muslims. I vehemently opposed it, and thanks to BJP's strong opposition, Congress failed in its attempt. Now, they're determined to revive these old agendas."

Hitting out at I.N.D.I.A. bloc and Congress allies in Maharashtra — NCP (SP) supremo Sharad Pawar and Shiv Sena (UBT) head Uddhav Thackeray — he called the Maha Vikas Aghadi a 'sinful partnership'.