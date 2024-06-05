Lok Sabha Elections 2024: NDA govt's 3rd term will be 'guest for a while': J&K Congress chief

“We fought this election with our hands tied to our backs due to the freezing of our party accounts. There was no dearth of money with our rival party (BJP) and they utilized the money power to buy support. We are highly thankful to our workers who used their own resources and we put up a good fight in both the seats,” he said.

He said the Lok Sabha results showed that Congress is on revival mode, winning more than double seats compared to 2019 elections, dashing BJP’s dream of ‘Congress Mukt’ Bharat.

“All the promises made by BJP to the people of J-K proved false. The people are disappointed as inflation and unemployment have risen to the highest levels. If our government is formed at the centre, we will try to address all the issues concerning the public,” he said, adding Congress believed walking alongside the public was shown by Rahul Gandhi who took out two foot marches in the country to spread the message of love and stand against divisive politics.

He said Modi factor played in the win of both the BJP candidates in Udhampur and Jammu but “we are sure that the outcome of the assembly elections will be different and Congress will sweep the polls in Jammu province.”

On the victory of former MLA Engineer Rashid against former chief minister Omar Abdullah from Baramulla Lok Sabha seat, Wani said he was not expecting such an outcome as “we together campaigned in the constituency as Abdullah’s National Conference is part of INDIA bloc.”

“Rashid is in jail for the last five years and a wave emerged in his favour. Now that he has won from the seat, we congratulate him,” he said, adding that many people voted in the constituency after decades.